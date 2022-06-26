Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

