Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $44,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 282,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $101.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.