Spire Wealth Management Buys 313 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $209.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.15 and its 200-day moving average is $275.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.