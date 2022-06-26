Sperax Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPA)

Sperax (SPA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Sperax has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sperax has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sperax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.86 or 0.05840975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00274675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00614541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00545241 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006037 BTC.

SPA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,741,219,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,751,835 coins. Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax . Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sperax’s official website is sperax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

