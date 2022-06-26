SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $37.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.