Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Hits $111,301.92

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $111,301.92 and $1,681.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048417 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

