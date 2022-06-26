SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $128.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.86.

SITE opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

