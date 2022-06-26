Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.72-$13.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NYSE:SIG opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

