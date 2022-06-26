Shield Protocol Market Cap Achieves $97,412.31 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97,412.31 and $190.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00144204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00070524 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

