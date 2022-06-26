SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.10. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $21.99.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

