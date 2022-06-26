Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 46.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Scrypta has a market cap of $22,077.21 and $9.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00122930 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 23,368,821 coins and its circulating supply is 21,768,821 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

