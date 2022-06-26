Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,678 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 12.1% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,374 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,033,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,997 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

