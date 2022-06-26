Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.04 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

