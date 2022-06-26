Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.