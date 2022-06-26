Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 33,797 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,897 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,797 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $127,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,372 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,970 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

