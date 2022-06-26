Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,898,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 175,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.78 and its 200 day moving average is $214.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

