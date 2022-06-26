Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.27 and a 200-day moving average of $406.86. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $292.00 and a 1-year high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

