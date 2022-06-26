RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $21,335.86

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $21,335.86 or 0.99747036 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $65.23 million and approximately $18,634.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

