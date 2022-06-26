Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.
RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.68) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 575 ($7.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.60) to GBX 632 ($7.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 355 ($4.35) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 530.25 ($6.49).
Shares of RMG opened at GBX 281.40 ($3.45) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 386.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 258.80 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 590.20 ($7.23).
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.
