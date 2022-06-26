Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 300 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $204.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

