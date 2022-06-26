Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 262.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.