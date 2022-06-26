Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 2,099 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.