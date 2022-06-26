Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

NYSE LYB opened at $89.24 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

