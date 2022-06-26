Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.