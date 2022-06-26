Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,096 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 145.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 46.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

