Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 1,813 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 547,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

PRF stock opened at $151.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.80. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

