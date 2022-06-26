Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 13,885 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 234,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.