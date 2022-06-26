ROCKI Reaches Market Capitalization of $239,356.69 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $239,356.69 and $46,753.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00144472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014398 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

