Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $145.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.