Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1,621.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00050731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

