Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.92) to GBX 5,600 ($68.59) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.80) to GBX 5,730 ($70.19) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,938.40.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $89.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
