Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.92) to GBX 5,600 ($68.59) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.80) to GBX 5,730 ($70.19) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,938.40.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $89.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

