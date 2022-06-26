RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.57.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.