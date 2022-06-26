RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.