Reviewing PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and PACCAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 PACCAR 1 5 5 1 2.50

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.23%. PACCAR has a consensus target price of $98.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than PACCAR.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -103.18% -57.80% PACCAR 8.21% 17.20% 6.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and PACCAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A PACCAR $23.52 billion 1.24 $1.85 billion $5.68 14.83

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

PACCAR beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

