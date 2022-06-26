Reviewing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Douglas Elliman and Offerpad Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.37%. Offerpad Solutions has a consensus target price of 9.25, indicating a potential upside of 224.56%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Offerpad Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.31 $98.84 million N/A N/A Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.34 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Douglas Elliman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Offerpad Solutions.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Douglas Elliman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

