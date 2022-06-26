Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

