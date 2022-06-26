Retirement Group LLC Acquires 44,687 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 25,390.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $112.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

