Retirement Group LLC Acquires 11,358 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.5% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 45.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

