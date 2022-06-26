Resolute Financial LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.