Resolute Financial LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Resolute Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.