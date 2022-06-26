Resolute Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KXI. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of KXI opened at $58.58 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.