Resolute Financial LLC Buys 311 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resolute Financial LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

