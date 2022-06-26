Resolute Financial LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Resolute Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

