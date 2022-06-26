renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $224,539.76 and $57.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071158 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014412 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

