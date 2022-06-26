Regis Management CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,857,000. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.