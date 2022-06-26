Regis Management CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,244 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

