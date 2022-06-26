Regis Management CO LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $62,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49.

