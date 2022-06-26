Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

