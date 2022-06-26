Refinable (FINE) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00145824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00076969 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

