Red Tortoise LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

